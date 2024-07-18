Detroit pastor Lorenzo Sewell speaks on Day 4 of Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit senior pastor Lorenzo Sewell spoke at the Republican National Convention Thursday a month after former President Donald Trump visited Sewell's 180 Church.

Sewell was one of several speakers on the last day of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He spoke about Trump visiting the church and the assassination attempt over the weekend in Pennsylvania. He admitted that many did not agree with his stance to rally for Trump and were even upset with him hosting the former president last month.

Days before the convention, Sewell spoke with CBS News Detroit, saying there is no room for an attack like the incident in Pennsylvania Saturday night.

"So often in our communities, tragedy has become normal," Sewell said.

He added, "I had a connection with the president. I was shot when I was 11 years old. We had 20 people shot in the city of Detroit just last weekend. Most of my parishioners are Democrats; I completely understand that. But I'm grateful that our church is a church where you can lay down your cultural identifiers, and we all come into unity when it comes to one nation under God."

Experts say Michigan is a competitive state with its diverse culture geographically, demographically, and by population.

They say it could come down to swing states in the Midwest and Northeast, plus one very competitive congressional district in Nebraska, which could set us up for an electoral tie.

"You couldn't get more different in terms of political viewpoints. I mean, the city of Detroit is heavily Democratic, and the U.P. is heavily Republican, and that's not to say that there aren't members of the other party that live in either of those places. But when you take it collectively when you add up everybody around the state pretty much 50-50," Oakland University professor David Dulio told CBS News Detroit.