Why is Michigan such a politically competitive state? Experts explain

A look into Michigan key role in the 2024 presidential election

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan has already seen both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump during their 2024 presidential campaigns, and the state will see them again before the voters choose a winner. Campaign experts tell CBS News Detroit that the reason the state sees so much political activity is simple.

"Michigan is an important place in presidential politics because we are a 50-50 state. We are incredibly competitive electorally," said David Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University.

Dulio said Michigan's competitiveness is a combination of diversities: geographically, demographically and population.

"You couldn't get more different in terms of political viewpoints," Dulio said. "I mean, the city of Detroit is heavily Democratic, and the U.P. is heavily Republican, and that's not to say that there aren't members of the other party that live in either of those places. But when you take it collectively when you add up everybody around the state pretty much 50-50."

That's not to mention Michigan's 13 electoral votes up for grabs for whoever wins our state. Michigan State University professor Matt Grossmann said that Michigan, alongside fellow swing states, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, could set up a scenario we haven't seen before.



"There are scenarios where there could be an Electoral College tie," he said.

Grossmann said it will come down to swing states in the Midwest and Northeast, plus one very competitive congressional district in Nebraska, which could set us up for an electoral tie.

"Every Electoral College vote could matter," he said.