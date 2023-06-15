Detroit parents charged in non-fatal shooting of infant son

(CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Prosecutor's office has charged a couple in connection with the non-fatal shooting of their 11-month-old son.

Lolita Morgan, 28, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of second-degree child abuse and one count of possession of a pistol without a license.

Mandel Berryman, 50, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of second-degree child abuse, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of felony firearm.

According to the prosecutor's office, at about 7:35 p.m. June 7, Morgan's 6-year-old son allegedly "found an unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, striking the infant in the face and shoulder."

The infant was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

"Children and unsafely stored guns simply do not mix," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "I have been saying this repeatedly for eight years. We now have statewide legislation that directly addresses this issue that will go into effect next year. But now, right now, right this very minute, we can save the lives of children by just taking a few moments and putting your weapons out of any possible reach of children. Please."

Morgan and Berryman were expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.