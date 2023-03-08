Detroit opens applications for $25M sidewalk replacement program

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is taking applications from churches and neighborhood block clubs as part of its sidewalk replacement program.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the program, which is being expanded this year, during his State of the City Address on Tuesday night.

According to city officials, Detroit usually spends approximately $4.5 million a year to replace broken sidewalks damaged by trees between the curb and sidewalk, but last week the city council approved an additional $20.5 million in budget surplus funds for sidewalk replacements.

Sidewalk repairs and replacements will be given priority near schools, churches and parks, areas requested by registered neighborhood block clubs, areas adjacent to city road resurfacing projects, areas requested by elderly and disabled residents, along commercial corridors where cleanup is planned, in addition to the backlog of requests from previous years.

"The City of Detroit has more than 3 million sidewalk flags on residential streets, approximately 15% of which are in need of replacement," said city officials. "That equates to about 470,000 individual flags that need to be replaced at a cost of nearly $170 million."

This year, up to 70,000 damaged sections of sidewalk will be replaced.

According to Department of Public Works Director Ron Brundidge, pending approval from the city council, they expect to award contracts by April 15. Then, work is scheduled to start on May 1 and go through mid-November.

Individuals looking to request a sidewalk replacement can visit here for more information.