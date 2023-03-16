Detroit officials announce city's first all-electric vehicle fleet

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is welcoming its first all-electric fleet under the Municipal Parking Department (MPD).

On Wednesday, the city announced 48 new Chevy Both EVs and 25 on-site Level 2 charging stations.

Detroit's MPD is the first city department to convert its fleet to all-electric.

"The department is honored and excited to have the opportunity to test out a total EV fleet," Stand with MPD director Keith Hastings said. "These new vehicles give us a chance to help our environment and we believe they will improve the quality of life for our employees."

Detroit's Municipal Parking Department now has a fleet of 48 electric vehicles and 25 Level 2 charging stations City of Detroit

Hastings says the transition is expected to be "seamless" as vehicles will charge overnight and "have enough range to get through the next day." Some MPD officers will drive up to 150 miles per day, and officers will be instructed to return the vehicles to charging stations when they've reached 30% to ensure safety and efficiency.

Last year, the Detroit Department of Transportation unveiled four electric buses as part of its commitment to green technology and safe transit. The Proterra electric buses were the first electric buses in Detroit's fleet and were incorporated into regular service on May 23, 2022.

Municipal Parking Enforcement Officers, Mayor Duggan, Council Member Scott Benson and Keith Hutchings, Municipal Parking Department Director announcing the city's first all EV fleet City of Detroit

Officials say the city is working on converting the fleet of more than 3,000 vehicles to electric or hybrid. As of 2023, the city has more than 250 electric and hybrid vehicles in the fleet.

"This is our first major step toward converting city vehicles to more environmentally friendly and sustainable technologies, and I'm proud of our Municipal Parking Department and Director Keith Hutchings for leading the way," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. "Electric vehicles are going to become the new standard everywhere, and we are going to support this transition in many ways."