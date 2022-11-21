Detroit native plays stuntwoman in new Black Panther film

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A local Michigander is making moves in the entertainment industry.

What a year it's been for Ivy Haralson.

"I remember the first day seeing Angela Basset and just being like….in shock."

Haralson is one of the Dora Milaje characters in the new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" film. The women are seen as protectors of the kingdom.

Originally from Detroit, Haralson grew up in Belleville playing several sports. Eventually, she took up theatre at Wayne State University. There, she learned she could combine her athletic skill set with theatre.

"They introduced me to stage combat, which I didn't know was a thing," Haralson said.

Stuntwoman work first took her to New York after graduation. After working odd jobs, Haralson was cast for Marvel Universe's live European tour.

While overseas filming, word started to spread that a Black Panther movie was in development.

"I was like 'Oh man…I wish I could've auditioned for that.' But I was working at the time," Haralson said.

For the next several months, Harlason filmed Bollywood movies. The Wayne State graduate then heard about a second Black Panther movie. Haralson said she knew she needed to be a part of the project.

"I was like I need to get my foot in the door...like I need to try and get my face seen," she said.

She reached out to the stunt coordinator and ended up booking the job, and the real work started after Haralson booked the job.

"I started training immediately with a bo staff." said said. "The Dora use some kinda sphere."

The majority of Haralson's scenes were filmed in Atlanta at Tyler Perry Studios.

"We were running outside one to two miles in the Georgia heat," Haralson said. "Everyone in the studios (Tyler Perry Studios) can say they saw the Dora running."

A career will have its ups and downs, but Haralson encourages everyone to go after what they want.

"If you put in the work, even if you don't know what the next job is but you are putting in the work, time it's just getting you ready for whatever else is next," she said.