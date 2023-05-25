Watch CBS News
Detroit native hits the big stage as a dancer behind prominent figures

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit native Darius "Dario" Boatner has hit the big stage as a choreographer and dancer.

Boatner has appeared as a dancer in music videos for musical artists like Camila Cabello and Daddy Yankee, and performed on stage at the Latin Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and on tour with BTS and currently Janet Jackson. 

He sat down with CBS News Detroit's Sandra Ali to discuss his career. 

