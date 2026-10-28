City of Detroit named finalist to host 2032-2036 women's Final Four games

The city of Detroit is once again put in the mix to potentially host the NCAA's Final Four, but this time it's for women's basketball.

According to the NCAA, the city is one of seven finalists to host the tournament between 2032 and 2036. Other cities named finalists are Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix and San Antonio.

Representatives from each city will present to the Division I Women's Basketball Committee in Naples, Florida, in July 2027. The winner will be announced at that event.

If selected, it would be the first time the city hosts the women's tournament.

"The strong interest in hosting the Women's Final Four reflects the championship's stature as one of the premier events in sports, and the committee is grateful to every city that participated in the bid process," said Liz Darger, senior associate athletics director and senior woman administrator at Brigham Young and chair of the Division I Women's Basketball Committee.

The city is already preparing to host the 2027 Men's Final Four. The event will be held at Ford Field on April 3 and 5, with Michigan State University selected as the official host.

Ford Field held the Final Four in 2009, when Michigan State beat Connecticut and North Carolina beat Villanova.