Detroit mother reunites with EMTs who delivered her twin girls at home

On July 1, the Detroit Fire Department got an early morning call from a home on Culver Street for a woman in early labor.

Only 32 weeks along with twins, Jessica Johnson was not prepared for what came next.

"I said, 'Oh my God, are the kids coming out?'" Johnson said. "I was laying on the bed, and I just started pushing by myself."

Johnson says she had only found out she was expecting two babies about a week earlier and had no idea she was having girls.

"They didn't tell me nothing about it coming early like this and that, just saying that I was having twins. So, everything was a surprise," said Johnson.

Minutes later, Detroit Fire Department emergency medical technicians Bacarri Stanley and Michael Bache pulled up to the Johnson home just as baby Jaliyah was coming into the world.

"She was like, 'Yeah, I gotta push, I gotta push!' And we, me and my partner, looked at each other, like, 'What do you mean? Push," said Stanley.

With little time to spare, both EMTs dove into action, delivering baby Janiyah as backup teams arrived.

"By the time we looked up, the crowning of the baby was coming out, and looked up, the baby shot out in my partner's hands. So, it was great. It was a great experience," said Stanley.

"We kind of just sat back, and we're like, what just happened? So, it was very thrilling, very exciting," said Bache.

On Monday, Johnson got to see her heroes for the first time since that special day and couldn't wait to thank them.

"Seeing them again, it brought back good memories, not bad memories, good memories, because they helped me through my delivery," said Johnson.

Along with the special reunion, the paramedics came bearing gifts for Johnson and her family, with cribs, mattresses, diapers and other baby supplies, thanks to funds provided by the Detroit Public Safety Foundation.

"When I say I'm speechless, I'm speechless, and I'm thankful," said Johnson.

It's a memory Johnson says she can't wait to share with her little ones.