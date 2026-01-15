Detroit mom sentenced for calling in bomb threat after daughter wasn't allowed to participate in school play

A Detroit mother accused of phoning in false bomb threats to a Macomb County high school after her daughter was not allowed to participate in a school play has been sentenced to probation.

Crystal Royster, 42, was sentenced on Jan. 8 to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty in November 2025 to the charge of false report or threat of a bomb. Royster will serve the first 14 days of her sentence in the Macomb County Jail and is being credited for three days served, authorities said.

As part of her sentence, Royster cannot have contact with any of the victims, must notify the school before she is on school grounds and is required to take an impulse control class, according to Macomb County prosecutors.

On March 12, 2025, prosecutors say Royster made two calls of a false bomb threat to Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores. Royster's daughter was not allowed to participate in a school play per the school policy for being sick and going home earlier in the day.

Authorities say more than 700 people were evacuated from the high school. Police later cleared the school after no explosives were found.

"The defendant was sentenced today for making a false bomb report that resulted in a significant emergency response. While the court determined that probation was the appropriate outcome, her actions nonetheless caused disruption and concern within the community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.