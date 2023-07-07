UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old Jerrica Harris found safe, Detroit police say
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say a 2-year-old girl who was last seen early Friday morning has been found safe.
Police did not release any other details but said the child is doing fine.
At about 9:10 a.m. on July 7, police were called to the 9900 block of Cascade for an altercation between the child's mother and father. Police arrested the 39-year-old man for disorderly conduct.
The mother told police she last saw her daughter with her father at about 2 a.m., leaving their home in the 3200 block of Gladstone. However, the father claimed he thought the child was with the mother.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.