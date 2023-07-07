UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old Jerrica Harris found safe, Detroit police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say a 2-year-old girl who was last seen early Friday morning has been found safe.

Police did not release any other details but said the child is doing fine.

At about 9:10 a.m. on July 7, police were called to the 9900 block of Cascade for an altercation between the child's mother and father. Police arrested the 39-year-old man for disorderly conduct.

The mother told police she last saw her daughter with her father at about 2 a.m., leaving their home in the 3200 block of Gladstone. However, the father claimed he thought the child was with the mother.