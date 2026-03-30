Detroit Metro Airport still operating as normal amid partial shutdown

Travelers flying out of Detroit Metro Airport continued to arrive hours ahead of their flights Monday, unsure whether security lines would slow them down amid spring break travel and ongoing uncertainty over pay for Transportation Security Administration officers.

President Trump has signed an order authorizing emergency pay for TSA employees, who have worked for weeks without pay during the federal government shutdown. However, officials have not said when the officers will actually receive their paychecks.

Early Monday morning, passengers filled the McNamara terminal well before sunrise. Joey Burnert, his wife and their dog, Happy, arrived at DTW nearly five hours before their flight to California for a conference.

"We were prepared to be waiting for a long, long time," Burnert said.

Burnert said based on experience, he expected airport processing to take significantly longer than usual.

"Usually, our expectations at the airport, it usually takes an hour, hour and a half to process through everything," he said. "We're expecting double that."

Just after 6 a.m., security lines were slowly building as spring break travelers, including Eli McConnell and Carlie Johnson, made their way through TSA checkpoints. While lines were visible, some travelers said the wait was not as bad as expected.

"Long, but not as long as everyone made it out to seem," McConnell said. "I think coming back is going to be a struggle."

Despite reports of long TSA lines and airport disruptions nationwide, Detroit Metro officials said conditions locally remained manageable. A DTW spokesperson said TSA wait times Monday morning were averaging about five minutes.

By midmorning, security checkpoints appeared close to empty, offering relief to travelers like Mike Theifels, who arrived well before his flight, expecting significant delays.

"I thought it was going to be a long line. I'm here early, plenty more than two hours before," Theifels said. "I don't think I've seen it this empty in a long time."

Theifels, a frequent flier who previously worked for TSA, said he was surprised by how smoothly things were running.

Around 9:30 a.m., security lines remained short as Haley and Justin Suggs arrived about an hour before their flight to Toronto for a concert.

"I'm happy, we don't have to wait in a long line," Haley Suggs said. "It doesn't even feel like a government shutdown is happening at this airport," Justin added.

Travelers repeatedly expressed appreciation for TSA employees who have continued reporting for duty despite uncertainty about their pay.

Mike Alexander, a frequent flier traveling to Orlando before heading to Indianapolis to watch the Michigan men's basketball team compete in the Final Four, praised the dedication of TSA officers.

"I'm so happy they're finally going to get a paycheck, whenever that happens," Alexander said. "They deserve a bonus. They've worked extra hard to keep all of us moving."

DTW officials said TSA operations at the airport are continuing normally and advised passengers to arrive two to three hours early, particularly during the busy spring break travel period.