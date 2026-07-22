Detroit Metro Airport acquiring Spirit Airlines hangar for $18 million

More than two months after Spirit Airlines ceased operations, the Detroit Metro Airport submitted a bid to hangar vacated by the company.

Records obtained from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York show that the Wayne County Aviation Authority, which operates the airport, is acquiring the hangar lease from Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. for $18 million. WCAA's bid was listed as the "highest and best," and that no other qualified bids were submitted by the July 16 deadline, according to records.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit on Wednesday, WCAA said, "We were informed by the bankruptcy court that we submitted the winning bid, but the court will make a final determination after August 4th. We continue to explore all options for the hangar, but it would be premature to make any plans until after the court's decision."

Spirit Airlines announced in May 2026 that it was ceasing operations after failing to secure a $500 million federal bailout. The Florida-based airline had filed for bankruptcy twice since 2024. In Metro Detroit, the airline was assigned to DTW's Evans Terminal, where it leased six gates.

The airline has a connection in Metro Detroit, where the Clippert Trucking Company of Michigan spun off a charter flight service, Charter One, in 1983. Charter One added jet aircraft to its fleet in 1992 and rebranded as Spirit Airlines.

Last month, a Texas-based company called Mooney International said it formally acquired the airline and related assets. The company said its proposal would combine Spirit's operations, as well as Mooney International and SEAir, under a shared focus on affordable and accessible air travel.

Note: The video above originally aired on May 4, 2026.