Detroit Metro Airport reopens after temporarily closing due to winter storm

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Metro Airport has reopened after it temporarily closed due to a winter storm in Southeast Michigan.

"Please check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport," Airport officials said in a tweet.

Airport officials announced the closure shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

