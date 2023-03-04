Detroit Metro Airport reopens after temporarily closing due to winter storm
ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Metro Airport has reopened after it temporarily closed due to a winter storm in Southeast Michigan.
"Please check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport," Airport officials said in a tweet.
Airport officials announced the closure shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday.
