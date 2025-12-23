How to watch: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan discusses city's budget surplus

In what is scheduled to be his last press conference, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will discuss the city's budget surplus Tuesday afternoon.

Duggan is set to recap the city's 2024-25 fiscal year and the city's budget surplus, which has grown from $60 million projected in September to more than $100 million, and what steps led to the large surplus.

Duggan will be joined on Tuesday by mayor-elect Mary Sheffield, city council members, Chief Financial Officer Tanya Stoudemire and administration cabinet members.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage at 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Mike Duggan's address

What: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks on the city's $100 million budget surplus

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks on the city's $100 million budget surplus Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025

Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Duggan is wrapping up his final term as the city's mayor after previously announcing his 2026 gubernatorial campaign as an independent candidate. In November 2024, Duggan announced he would not seek a fourth term in office and followed up on that announcement by kicking off his campaign for Michigan governor.

Duggan first took office in January 2014, and the city emerged from its historic bankruptcy later that year.

The city's 75th mayor, Duggan, previously served as CEO of the Detroit Medical Center from 2004 to 2013 before running for office on a successful write-in campaign, defeating former Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

As Duggan leaves office, Sheffield, the current city council president, becomes the first woman to serve in the city's top position. Sheffield previously made history as the youngest person to be elected to the city council in 2013 and then the youngest person to serve as council president in 2022.