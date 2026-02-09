Detroit man who shot 24 rounds into former girlfriend's home sentenced to prison

A Detroit man will serve over nine years in federal prison after a shooting during which 24 rounds were fired into his former girlfriend's home as children were sleeping.

Jevonte Cassidy Doake, 33, was sentenced Feb. 5 in U.S. District Court to 110 months in federal prison on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. said.

The shooting connected to the charges happened in May 2024.

"Doakes fired 24 shots into his ex-girlfriend's home where she and her family, including his own six-year-old daughter, slept. One bullet struck a closet door in the child's bedroom. Another went through a couch beside where other children slept," the district attorney's office said.

A few hours after the shooting, authorities said, Doakes placed a phone call to the woman, saying "(expletive), you still alive?" before hanging up.

Fired casings found at the scene matched other recent shooting, which led the investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Detroit Field Division, to a possible suspect.

Search warrants served at two homes in Detroit led officers to finding seven weapons including two machine guns.

In the aftermath, Doakes and another Detroit man were arrested.

"These are the acts of a crooked man who loves violence and hates innocent life. I am thankful for our strong alliance with our federal and Detroit Police partners. This is how we keep our city safe," said U.S. Attorney Gorgon.

And James Deir, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Detroit Field Division, said the circumstances during and after the shooting resulted in Doakes being "one of the most deserving candidates for federal prison."