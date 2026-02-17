Detroit man sentenced to prison in two assault cases in Washington D.C.

A Detroit man charged in connection with two assaults last year in Washington, D.C. has been sentenced to 60 months in prison with 12 months suspended, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jerome Parker, 49, pleaded guilty in October 2025 to one count of aggravated assault, one count of assault with significant bodily injury and one count of second-degree theft. After completing his sentence, Parker will be placed on three years' probation.

"Today we took another criminal, victimizing the most vulnerable members of our community, off the streets," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro. "This violence against our community committed by Parker, or any criminals like him, against the elderly or innocent will never again be tolerated in the District."

Federal prosecutors say Parker attacked two people on Aug. 18-19, 2025.

Officials say the first victim, a 66-year-old man, was leaving a Metrobus when Parker punched the man in the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground. Parker then took the man's wallet, ID, cards and cash. The victim had to undergo surgery to fix a fracture and had his jaw wired shut for several months, according to prosecutors.

Officials say Parker and the victim did not know each other.

Prosecutors say that on the following day, Parker was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance and followed the person to an apartment building, where he punched the second victim, kicking him multiple times. Prosecutors say the second victim suffered a minor brain bleed and was unconscious for over five minutes until responding officers arrived.

Parker was arrested a month later, on Sept. 25.