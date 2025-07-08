Detroit man accused of trying to send cryptocurrency donations to ISIS pleads guilty

A Detroit man accused of attempting to send cryptocurrency donations to the Islamic State and provide ideas to the group has pleaded guilty.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jibreel Pratt, 26, was charged with two counts of attempting to provide money and monetary instructions to the terrorist organization. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13. Pratt's lawyers agreed to a nine-year sentence.

"Jibreel Pratt has many talents. And he swore a binding oath to use them to help ISIS-a genocidal anti-American terrorist organization," said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon in a statement. "Pratt meticulously plotted to support ISIS and covertly sent them money to further their evil works. We will find the terrorists operating in our shadows and bring them to justice."

Federal prosecutors allege that in February 2023, Pratt spoke with a "confidential human source" whom he thought was a member of ISIS, and expressed "his desire to travel overseas to join ISIS," according to a news release. Pratt also exchanged handwritten notes and ideas on how ISIS could use drones to deliver explosives and organize intelligence operations, prosecutors allege.

Officials say Pratt sent cryptocurrency to the source in March 2023 and May 2023 to support an individual who would commit acts for ISIS or other people who planned to join the group.

Federal prosecutors say Pratt hid the Bitcoin transfers using a privacy-focused VPN and an app that encrypted transaction data.

He was arrested at his home in May 2024.