Detroit man charged with attempting to provide money to ISIS

(CBS DETROIT) — A 25-year-old Detroit man has been arrested and charged with attempting to provide money and other resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

According to an indictment, Jibreel Pratt is charged with two counts of attempting to provide money and monetary instruments to the terrorist organization in March and May 2023.

"The indictment alleges that the defendant attempted to support and join ISIS, which is one of the most brutal terrorist organizations in the world. These charges reflect our commitment to hold accountable anyone who tries to help terrorists," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison in a statement.

Pratt was arrested at his home Tuesday morning and will appear in U.S. District Court later Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office is asking that Pratt be held, citing "his danger to the community and the risk that he will flee."

"Mr. Pratt allegedly attempted to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization well known for committing violence and human rights violations," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "The protection of the American people and our communities remains a top priority for the FBI. Through joint and coordinated efforts by our law enforcement and intelligence partners, and vigilant citizens, we will continue to disrupt plots by those who desire to harm others on behalf of a foreign terrorist organization. I would like to thank our Joint Terrorism Task Force for their work in this investigation and for their steadfast commitment to protecting our nation."

If convicted, Pratt faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the case.