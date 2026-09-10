Detroit man pleads guilty after posting video of torturing raccoon, prosecutors say

A Detroit man accused of posting a video of himself burning and torturing a raccoon earlier this year pleaded guilty on Thursday.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Henry Bernard Montgomery, 38, was charged with one count of third-degree killing/torturing animals. Third Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cobb indicated that Montgomery would be sentenced to 18 months of probation, which is above the sentencing guideline of up to 11 months.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Montgomery is ordered to have no pets during his probation, must complete 80 hours of community service, pay fines and take an animal protection class.

Prosecutors say that on June 17, Montgomery tortured a raccoon at a home in the 12000 block of Washburn Street in Detroit and posted a video on social media showing the raccoon being burned alive. An investigation by Detroit police led to Montgomery's arrest on June 20.

"It is hard for one to imagine what kind of perverse pleasure was being had here by the defendant's alleged conduct. I would say that this case has unbelievable facts, but unfortunately that would not be a true statement. I should be surprised but I am not," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.