Detroit man accused of posting video of him torturing, burning raccoon

A Detroit man is accused of burning and torturing a raccoon and posting a video of the alleged incident online.

Henry Bernard Montgomery, 38, was arraigned Monday afternoon on one count of third-degree killing/torturing animals and given a $20,000 bond with a GPS tether.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that on June 17, Montgomery tortured and burned a raccoon at a home in the 12000 block of Washburn Street in Detroit and posted a video on social media of the animal being burned alive.

Montgomery was arrested by Detroit police on June 20 following an investigation.

Montgomery is due back in court on July 1 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is set for July 8.