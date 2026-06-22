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Detroit man accused of posting video of him torturing, burning raccoon

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A Detroit man is accused of burning and torturing a raccoon and posting a video of the alleged incident online. 

Henry Bernard Montgomery, 38, was arraigned Monday afternoon on one count of third-degree killing/torturing animals and given a $20,000 bond with a GPS tether. 

Wayne County prosecutors allege that on June 17, Montgomery tortured and burned a raccoon at a home in the 12000 block of Washburn Street in Detroit and posted a video on social media of the animal being burned alive.

Montgomery was arrested by Detroit police on June 20 following an investigation. 

Montgomery is due back in court on July 1 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is set for July 8. 

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