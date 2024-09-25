Detroit man faces murder charge after 81-year-old German man dies following assault

Stellantis laying off nearly 200 employees, Tigers continue playoff push and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man who was initially charged in the assault of an 81-year-old German man is now charged with murder after the man died from his injuries.

Lawrence Deonte Gilchrist is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dieter Kirsch, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Lawrence Deonte Gilchrist Detroit Police Department

Police say on Sept. 7, Gilchrist allegedly approached Kieter, who was visiting from Bremen, Germany, and hit him without being provoked, causing Kieter to fall and injure his head.

Investigators responded to the 1000 block of Woodward Avenue and found Kieter on the ground. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on Sept. 17.

Gilchrist was arraigned on the murder charge Wednesday and remanded to jail.

"A lot of work has gone into making our city a welcoming beacon to all, only to have the alleged horrific actions of this defendant deeply tarnish these efforts. But much more importantly, 81-year-old Dieter Kirsch must pay the undeserved price of what the defendant decided to do. This is heartbreaking on so many levels," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 3, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 9.