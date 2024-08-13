Detroit man killed after striking unrelated crash, rolling over and getting trapped inside car on Lodge Freeway

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson targeted in swatting attack and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old Detroit man was killed in a rollover crash on the Lodge Freeway Monday night after striking a vehicle that was partially stopped in the left lane of traffic due to an unrelated crash, state police said.

At 9:55 p.m., the Detroit Regional Communications Center was alerted of a rollover crash on the northbound Lodge Freeway near Glendale Avenue.

When troopers arrived, they found the 33-year-old man trapped inside the rolled-over vehicle.

An investigation revealed an unrelated two-vehicle crash had occurred and was partially blocking the freeway's left lane.

State police say the driver of one of the vehicles in the first crash was trying to direct traffic away from the vehicles when he noticed the 33-year-old man driving at a high speed in the left lane. He jumped over the wall to get out of the way as the 33-year-old driver crashed into his vehicle and rolled over.

After being extricated from his vehicle, the 33-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured.

"We want to remind drivers to stay in their vehicles and call 911 after a crash," said Michigan State Lt. Mike Shaw. "If you can move your car out of the travel lanes do so. It will not affect the crash investigation. Do not get out of your car on the freeway."