Detroit man killed, passenger injured, during traffic crash along Interstate 94

Part of Interstate 94 in Metro Detroit was closed for several hours Wednesday in the aftermath of a fatal crash near Allen Park.

The crash happened about 11:25 a.m. on westbound I-94, near Pelham Road, in Wayne County.

Michigan State Police said the victim was the vehicle's driver, a 37-year-old Detroit man who was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 37-year-old Detroit woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Taylor Police, Taylor Fire, Taylor EMS, Area Towing Response Team and the Michigan State Police Second District Traffic Crash Reconstruction team.

Westbound I-94 was closed from M-39 / Southfield Road to U.S. 24 / Telegraph Road in the aftermath, Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports show.

The freeway was reopened shortly before 4:15 p.m., state police said.