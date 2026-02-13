Detroit man faces murder charges after deadly carjacking incident at gas station

A 25-year-old man is facing murder charges relating to a deadly carjacking incident at a Detroit gas station.

Kevin Maurice Farries Jr. of Detroit has been charged with felony murder, first-degree murder and carjacking, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Magistrate William T. Burton Jr. of 36th District Court said when denying bond during Friday's video arraignment hearing that "the facts of this case are very, very egregious."

The magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Farries' behalf. He is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Feb. 20; with a preliminary exam set for Feb. 26. He is remanded to Wayne County Jail in the meantime.

Keith Graus, 60, of Detroit, was fatally injured during the Tuesday morning attack involving his own vehicle.

Graus had gone inside the Sunoco gas station on Joy Road, near Greenfield Road, about 4:30 a.m., leaving his Jeep Compass parked, according to authorities. When Graus walked back outside to start pumping gas, prosecutors said, he found someone inside his vehicle.

Security images showed the suspect getting inside Graus' vehicle, according to testimony in court. After the victim opened the door, the suspect threw him to the ground and kicked him. After the suspect got back into the vehicle, Detroit police said, the victim was run over multiple times.

Medics were called to the gas station after the assault, and Graus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that day, Michigan State Police saw the suspect at a gas station on Greenfield Road in Dearborn. As troopers attempted to apprehend him, authorities said the suspect sped off.

A brief pursuit involving both Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police resulted. Farries was apprehended near Greenfield Road and Warren Avenue in Detroit, prosecutors said.