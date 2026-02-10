Man dead after suspect runs him over at Detroit gas station, police say

A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle at a gas station on Detroit's west side, police said.

The assault happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Sunoco gas station on Joy Road near Greenfield Road. Detroit police say a man had parked his Jeep Compass at the gas station, went inside the building, and found someone inside his vehicle when he went back outside.

The suspect got out of the Jeep and began to assault the man, police said. After the victim fell to the ground, police said, the suspect got back into the Jeep and repeatedly drove over the victim.

The suspect then drove off and was taken into custody by police about a mile away from the gas station.

The incident remains under investigation.