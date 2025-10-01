Watch CBS News
Detroit man convicted on murder charges in Hazel Park shooting that killed 2 men

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
A Detroit man could spend the rest of his life in prison after an Oakland County jury found him guilty in the murders of two Hazel Park men in January 2022. 

Keko Martin, 33, was convicted Friday on two charges of first-degree murder in the homicides of Eddie Matthews and Nathan Jacobs.

According to Oakland County prosecutors, Matthews and Jacobs were murdered outside a Hazel Park banquet hall during a memorial service on Jan. 14, 2022. Authorities say the two men were sitting in a vehicle when they were approached by a group of men, including Martin, who allegedly fired into the car. 

Martin faces up to life in prison without parole. 

"Keko Martin chose to settle a dispute with gun violence," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "As a consequence, he'll likely spend the rest of his life in prison. I thank the jury for delivering justice for Eddie Matthews and Nathan Jacobs."

In addition to the first-degree murder charges, Martin was also convicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of felony firearms, and third-degree habitual offender. 

Martin will be sentenced on Nov. 18. 

