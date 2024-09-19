Detroit man charged with shooting co-worker's vehicle, attacking them with knife
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident where he allegedly shot at a co-worker's vehicle and later stabbed them at work.
Lequan Denelle Brown, 47, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and felony firearm. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says Brown is charged as a third-offense habitual offender.
Officials say on Sept. 13, Brown and a co-worker left work in separate vehicles, and while driving in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and I-696, Brown shot at his co-worker's vehicle several times. When they returned to work later that day, Brown allegedly stabbed the man with a knife. The victim did sustain severe cuts but has since been released from a hospital.
"Our community will not tolerate acts of violence, whether in the workplace or on the road," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement. "This assault is a reminder that road rage and aggressive behavior have no place in our society. We will hold individuals accountable for their actions to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone."
Brown was given a $500,000 bond and is required to wear a GPS tether and not have any contact with the victim if he is released. Brown must also undergo a mental health evaluation.
Brown is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 1 and has a preliminary exam on Oct. 8.
If convicted of the assault with intent to murder charges, Brown faces up to life in prison.