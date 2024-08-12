Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit man charged with shooting 7-year-old boy in Inkster

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

2 dead, 4 hurt in Dearborn crash, 400M people suffer from long COVID and more top stories
2 dead, 4 hurt in Dearborn crash, 400M people suffer from long COVID and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with the shooting of a 7-year-old boy last month.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Antwon Tyree Williams, 22, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharge in a building causing injury, careless discharge causing injury and three counts of felony firearm. 

He was arraigned on Aug. 7 and received a $100,000 cash/surety bond. 

Inkster police were called on July 15 to an apartment in the 400 block of Tobin Drive for a shooting. Officers found the 7-year-old boy inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Prosecutors allege that Williams was handling a gun when it fired, striking the child. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"This is yet another case where, yet another child was shot inside a home where a gun was present. We have tried just about everything to try to stop this from happening. Adults failed this child," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.