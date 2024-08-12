Detroit man charged with shooting 7-year-old boy in Inkster

2 dead, 4 hurt in Dearborn crash, 400M people suffer from long COVID and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with the shooting of a 7-year-old boy last month.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Antwon Tyree Williams, 22, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharge in a building causing injury, careless discharge causing injury and three counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned on Aug. 7 and received a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Inkster police were called on July 15 to an apartment in the 400 block of Tobin Drive for a shooting. Officers found the 7-year-old boy inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Prosecutors allege that Williams was handling a gun when it fired, striking the child. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"This is yet another case where, yet another child was shot inside a home where a gun was present. We have tried just about everything to try to stop this from happening. Adults failed this child," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21.