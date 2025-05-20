Detroit man charged in trafficking of teenager who was listed as endangered missing person

Charges have been filed in the case of a missing 17-year-old Detroit teen who is believed to be a victim of sex trafficking, according to Michigan State Police.

The case started in March, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the MSP Trafficking and Abduction Group about a minor female who appeared to be the target of sex trafficking in Metro Detroit.

Detectives were able to identify the teen as someone who was listed as an endangered missing person.

"Further investigation showed multiple commercial sex ads posted for her online. While watching a video the 17-year-old had posted online, detectives were able to determine she had been in the city of Southfield," the report said.

On April 10, detectives found the teen in the basement of an apartment complex in Troy with two unrelated people, one of whom was on probation and in possession of a firearm.

The teen was turned over to the custody of relatives while the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the case.

The state police report that Robert Dante Champion, 32, of Detroit, had an arraignment hearing Monday in 46th District Court in Southfield on multiple charges, including human trafficking of a minor, accepting earnings from prostitution, transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution and possession of child sexually abusive material.

Champion's next court hearing is June 2.