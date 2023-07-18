Detroit man charged in connection to pushing child off bike, stealing it in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection to pushing a child off of a bike and stealing it in Dearborn last week.

Joseph Lamont Dunn was charged with unarmed robbery.

He was arraigned and given a $50,000/10% cash surety bond. His preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 1.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 13, near 14541 Michigan Ave.

Dunn is accused of pushing a child off of a bike and then stealing it. He fled the scene, heading westbound on Michigan Ave. with the bike. He was later arrested and taken into custody.

"We take matters involving minors very seriously," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin when they were working to locate the suspect. "Our young residents and their families should always feel safe in our neighborhoods. We appreciate the community's help identifying the suspect involved in this crime."