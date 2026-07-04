Detroit man, 27, charged after police find him with bank and credit cards that weren't his

A 27-year-old man is facing seven charges, including larceny from a motor vehicle, after police in Redford Township, Michigan, said officers found him with "multiple bank and credit cards" that weren't his.

On Wednesday at 1:40 a.m., the officers responded to the area of Kinloch Avenue and Keeler street for a report of an individual riding a bicycle and breaking into cars. Police said they searched the neighborhood and found a suspect, later identified as the man, from Detroit, inside a vehicle by the intersection of Midland Avenue and Woodworth Street.

"The suspect [man] was taken into custody and found to have multiple bank and credit cards that did not belong to him, as well as gift cards, a watch, and cash," police said in a news release on Friday.

According to investigators, the man had been inside multiple vehicles within several blocks of the area.

The man is charged with one count of larceny from a motor vehicle, five counts of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent and one misdemeanor count of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property, online court records said. A judge set his bond at $100,000 cash or surety with a 10% option. He will be required to wear a GPS tether if he posts it.

According to court records, the man is scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on July 14.

Anyone with more information or has video of the incident is asked to email Detective Cody Short with the Redford Township Police Department or call him at 313-387-2570.