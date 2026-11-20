Police are investigating after a 5-year-old was shot with an unsecured gun Friday on Detroit's west side.

The shooting occurred in the area of Greydale and Pilgrim streets. Police say the 5-year-old was playing downstairs with two other children, ages 2 and 4, at the time of the shooting.

Deputy Chief Sonia Russell says two adults were upstairs when they heard a gunshot and found the child face down and unresponsive. Russell says the child, who was shot in the face, is listed in critical condition.

Russell says the firearm is missing and no one was in custody at this time. She says they are investigating several family members.

Russell issued a strong message for members of the community.

"Secure your weapons. We are so tired of our young children getting hurt in homes from adults not following what we have directed," she said. "We will train, we will give gun locks, we will educate, but we need for you all to help us. Help the police department save children."

This story is developing.