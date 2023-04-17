Detroit man charged in Penrod Street shootings

(CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged in the non-fatal shootings of four people on Penrod Street on Thursday, April 13.

Deon Ray Thomas has been charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, four counts of felonious assault and 12 counts of felony firearm.

On April 13, Detroit police officers responded to a home on the 13500 block of Penrod Street around 8:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found several injured people.

Medics transported a 31-year-old victim, two 14-year-old victims and Thomas to a hospital for treatment. A 36-year-old victim was not injured in the shooting.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, it is alleged that a food order was wrongfully delivered to the 36-year-old victim's home. Officials say Thomas confronted the victims and a verbal altercation escalated, with Thomas firing a handgun multiple times.

Thomas was arraigned Monday morning and issued a $500,000 cash/surety bond. A bond redetermination hearing is set for April 19, with a probable cause conference scheduled for April 25. A preliminary examination is set for May 1.