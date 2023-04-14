Fifth person involved in Penrod Street shooting in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department says five people, including three 14-year-olds, were shot on Detroit's west side Thursday night.

Police say the shooting took place on the 13500 block of Penrod Street, between Davison and Schoolcraft, and was a delivery dispute that ended in a shootout where 30 rounds were fired.

A fourth victim is believed to be in their mid-20s, while a fifth is an 18-year-old male. At least one suspect is in custody. Four guns were recovered from the scene.

The owner of the home where it all happened says a gunman went around back and shot into her son's bedroom window. She says her children are fine.

Some neighbors didn't want to speak on camera, but tell CBS News Detroit that violence is getting out of control.