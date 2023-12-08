Detroit man charged, accused of trying to attack victim with his car

(CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old Detroit man accused of using his car to attack another driver is facing multiple charges.

Jamal Terel Colbert is charged with three counts of felonious assault and one count of reckless driving. He was arraigned in the 36th District Court and given a $10,000/10% bond with a GPS tether.

Wayne County prosecutors allege Colbert tried to attack the driver with his car on Dec. 3 after the victim honked his horn at him for driving recklessly in the area of M-39 and Oakwood Boulevard.

Colbert fled the area after the victim was able to get away. An investigation led to his arrest on Dec. 6.

He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Dec. 15 and a preliminary examination on Dec. 27.