Detroit man charged in double fatal shooting that happened in August

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 18, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A 22-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection to a double fatal shooting that happened in August.

Deshaun Darvon Currie has been charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of lying to police during a violent crime investigation, and four counts of felony firearm.

K'Von Thompson-Doze, 21, and Jamal Gibson, 20, both of Detroit, were killed in the shooting that happened at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, in an alleyway 5080 block of Fredro Street.

Officials say Currie allegedly got into an argument with the defendants, which escalated, and Currie fired a gun, killing both men.

Gibson was privately taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 16.

Detroit police arrested Currie on Friday, Sept. 15.

Officials say more information will be released during the preliminary examination.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Sept. 18.