Detroit man charged in vehicle crash that killed 68-year-old man

Man fatally stabbed in Southfield; $10k in retail merchandise stolen in Birmingham; more top stories

A Detroit man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a vehicle crash that killed a 68-year-old man last week.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Enajee Lakeim Moore, 26, is also charged with reckless driving causing death and first-degree fleeing. Moore was arraigned on Monday and remanded to jail.

Prosecutors say on April 11, 2025, police attempted to pull Moore over for improper plates, but he took off at high speed. Police pursued Moore to the intersection of Puritan and Murray Hill streets where he crashed into another car driven by Thurston Alexander.

Prosecutors say the crash caused Alexander to be ejected from the car. Moore got out of the car to run away but was arrested shortly after.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 24, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 1.