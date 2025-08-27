Detroit man charged with murder in fatal stabbings at pool party

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the stabbings of four people at a pool party, two of whom died as a result of their injuries.

Daiwan Lemane Hopson, 31, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to murder, according to a news release from Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. Arraignment was scheduled to take place in the 36th District Court.

The altercation involving a knife happened Aug. 9 in the 18500 block of Fleming Street. According to a Detroit Police report at the time, an argument over a woman led to a man stabbing four people.

Officers found the victims suffering from multiple stab wounds, the prosecutor's report said.

Those who died after the incident were Martisha Payne, 25, of Detroit, and Jakirea Williams, 31, of Chesterfield Township, the prosecutor's report said. A 31-year-old Pontiac man was taken by medics to an area hospital for treatment. A 40-year-old Pontiac man was privately transported to a hospital for treatment.

"What started out as a friendly family and friends end of the summer gathering turned deadly with four people stabbed. Two succumbed to their injuries. A disagreement. A quick escalation. An introduction of a deadly weapon. And then multiple deaths. So senseless. So tragic. And so very violent," Worthy said.

An investigation by Detroit police resulted in an arrest in the case on Aug. 15.