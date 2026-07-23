Detroit man charged with child abuse after motorcycle crash that injured toddler

A Detroit man faces child abuse and related charges over taking his 1-year-old daughter as an unsecured passenger on a motorcycle ride.

"I do not recall in all of my years as a prosecutor and judge ever seeing a set of facts like this. The alleged conduct of this defendant was way beyond atrocious and horrendous. This poor baby deserved the appropriate care, dedication, and simple human decency. It is miraculous that she is still among the living," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Kabamba E. Kyalangalilwa, 35, of Detroit, was arraigned on July 15 in 36th District court on one count each of second-degree child abuse, child endangerment, fourth-degree child abuse, reckless driving and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied, the prosecutor's office said.

Bond was initially set at $100,000. But a bond redetermination hearing took place on July 21, during which the bond was lowered to a $25,000 personal bond with a GPS tether and curfew. His next court date is a preliminary exam on Aug. 20.

The circumstances leading to the charges began around 11:30 a.m. on June 28.

Prosecutors say Kyalangalilwa brought his daughter to a party on Braile Street in Detroit. He then allegedly took the child to a neighbor's house and asked a family there to allow the girl to play in a swimming pool with their children while he returned to the party.

"It is further alleged that the defendant returned approximately five hours later, intoxicated, operating a motorcycle," the prosecutor's office said.

He then placed the child, unsecured, as a rider on the motorcycle and drove off at a high rate of speed. But he lost control of the bike, and they both fell off.

The child struck her head on the curb, receiving injuries to her head, face and legs. Medics arrived on scene and took the girl to a local hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, prosecutors said, the motorcycle operator tried to flee in another vehicle before abandoning it and running away.

Detroit police asked the public to help them locate the man, asking him to surrender himself at any city police precinct office.

Child Protective Services was also called to work on the investigation.

The above video originally aired on June 29, 2026.