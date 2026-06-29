Detroit police seeking man who left 2-year-old girl behind after motorcycle crash

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a man they say fled a motorcycle crash, leaving his injured 2-year-old daughter behind at the scene.

The toddler has been hospitalized and was reported to be in stable condition on Monday, Detroit police said.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. Sunday on Detroit's west side, near Interstate 96, Braile Street and Evergreen Road. Police say the girl was riding on the motorcycle with her father when the operator lost control and crashed the bike.

The man who was operating the motorcycle then fled the scene.

The girl was taken to an area hospital and is recovering.

Detroit police are not naming the father at this time, but are asking the man to surrender himself at any Detroit precinct office.

The Detroit police child abuse unit is working with Child Protective Services on the investigation.