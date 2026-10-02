Detroit man charged in August shooting at Pontiac park

A Detroit man accused of shooting another man during an altercation at a Pontiac park in August has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including assault with intent to murder, the sheriff's office says.

Ruben Aleman Contreras, of Detroit, was arrested on Wednesday in Dearborn by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Team, according to the sheriff's office. Contreras was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Oakland County Jail, the sheriff's office says.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized six felony charges against Contreras, including one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of felonious assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three counts of felony firearm.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:52 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Jaycee Park at 498 E. Walton Blvd., the sheriff says. Deputies from the sheriff's office, as well as the Waterford Regional Fire Department and Star EMS, were dispatched to the park after a caller reported that her uncle was shot, the sheriff says.

The victim was lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right buttock, the sheriff says. Deputies provided aid until fire and EMS personnel arrived and assumed medical care, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says that the victim and several other individuals were involved in a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical altercation, before Contreras allegedly produced a handgun and fired at the victim, striking him twice.

Contreras then fled the park in a vehicle before deputies arrived, and shell casings from the scene were recovered, the sheriff says.

"We have another sad example of a verbal dispute escalating into dangerous physical violence. Individuals that do so will be held to account," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I am proud of our Fugitive Apprehension Team and their efforts to locate and arrest violent suspects."

Contreras was arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Thomas-Scruggs in 50th District Court, and bond was denied. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.