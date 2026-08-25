Detroit man accused of shooting, injuring another man in Pontiac's Jaycee Park

A Detroit man faces six felonies, including assault with intent to murder, over a shooting that happened at a city park in Pontiac.

Ruben Aleman Contreras, 23, is accused of pointing a handgun toward another man's head during a dispute on Sunday at Jaycee Park, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said. When a third man attempted to intervene, the altercation escalated. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

The suspect then ran off. Authorities said the victim, who was injured by the gunfire, remains under hospital care.

"People have a right to enjoy a Sunday afternoon at the park without fear of gun violence," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. "One man is in the hospital, and everyone who was at Jaycee Park has been affected by this incident because this defendant chose to resolve a dispute with a gun."

Jaycee Park at Joslyn Avenue and Walton Boulevard is part of the Pontiac Parks & Recreation department. The facilities include a playground, baseball fields and a picnic area.

Assault with intent to murder is punishable by life in prison. The other charges filed in this case are assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three counts of felony firearm, according to 50th District Court records. Hearing dates have not been posted.