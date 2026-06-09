Detroit man charged after allegedly throwing tables chairs at girlfriend at restaurant

A Detroit man is charged after prosecutors say he threw tables and chairs at his girlfriend at a Potbelly restaurant.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 30-year-old Orlando Jermaine Thomas Jr. is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, domestic violence, and two counts of malicious destruction of property — $200 or more but less than $1,000. Thomas was arraigned on Tuesday and received a $100,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether and house arrest.

Prosecutors say that on June 7, Thomas allegedly hit and kicked his 26-year-old girlfriend at the restaurant on Woodward Avenue. Detroit police responded to the scene and were alerted by witnesses that Thomas was seen walking down Congress Street near Griswold Street. Prosecutors say Thomas ran from police but was arrested at Griswold and North Larned.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors say Thomas allegedly assaulted the woman on a bus prior to the incident at the restaurant.

"If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Visit https://www.waynecountymi.gov/Government/Elected-Officials/Prosecutor/Special-Victims-Unit/Domestic-Violence-Unit for a list of resources, including shelters, hotlines, and support services," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Thomas is due back in court on June 11 for a bond re-determination hearing and on June 18 for a probable cause conference.