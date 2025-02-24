Detroit man charged for allegedly shooting good Samaritan with flare gun

Police investigate deadly road rage incident in Dearborn and more top stories

A 42-year-old Detroit man has been charged for allegedly shooting a good Samaritan with a flare gun after the victim tried to stop the man from harassing an elderly woman.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Daryl Tasmin Smith is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and one count of felonious assault. He was arraigned on Feb. 22 and received a $100,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether and house arrest.

Wayne State University police responded to a bus stop in the 5400 block of Cass Avenue at about 4:06 p.m. on Feb. 20. Prosecutors say Smith allegedly harassed an elderly woman on a bus, and a 33-year-old intervened to stop the harassment. They say when the two men exited the bus, Smith allegedly pulled out a flare gun and shot the victim, striking him in the eye.

The 33-year-old, who was found lying on the street bleeding from his right eye, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Smith ran away from the scene but was later arrested.