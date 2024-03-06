Detroit man charged after leading Berkley police on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

BERKLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man was arrested after leading Berkley police on a high-speed chase Tuesday.

At 1:45 a.m. on March 5, officers saw a vehicle driving at speeds nearing 100 mph southbound on Woodward Avenue.

They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver used evasive maneuvers and went through multiple red lights to avoid stopping before he was intercepted by officers in Pleasant Ridge.

Once they stopped his vehicle, officers discovered he was under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances and appeared to be oblivious to his actions.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Detroit, was arrested and taken into custody on the charges of third-degree fleeing and eluding police, operating while intoxicated (seventh offense), possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while license suspended (second offense) and possession of analogues.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen in Auburn Hills about 20 minutes before the chase began.

"This event serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers present at intersections, emphasizing the need for vigilance even in the presence of a green light," said Berkley police. "We extend our gratitude to the dedicated personnel of the law enforcement community for their unwavering commitment to mitigating such hazardous situations. A special acknowledgment is due to the Pleasant Ridge Police Department for their valuable assistance in this matter."