Man charged after 6-year-old daughter accidentally shoots herself in Detroit home

A Detroit man has been charged under Michigan's safe storage law after his 6-year-old daughter accidentally shot herself with an unsecured gun in a home.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Marcellis Dushaun Williams, 39, is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

At about 9 a.m. on March 1, police responded to a home in the 8800 block of Artesian Street for a shooting. Prosecutors say the child was found inside a bedroom, suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and thumb. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

She was listed in stable condition.

Prosecutors allege that the child found the gun in the home and fired it.

"Luckily, this child will survive, but this never should have happened. The alleged actions of the parent in this case were completely irresponsible and are now criminal," said CountyProsecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

The shooting happened one day before another 6-year-old was shot with an unsecured gun in Detroit. Unfortunately, that child did not survive, and the investigation into that incident is ongoing.

Note: The video above originally aired on March 1, 2026.