Detroit man arrested for assaulting 2 Detroit police officers in 1997

After nearly three decades, a Detroit man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of two Detroit police officers in 1997.

Richard Davis, 54, is charged with attempting to disarm a police officer, two counts of resisting arrest and causing an injury, and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to Wayne County prosecutors, at around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 29, 1997, two Detroit officers conducted a traffic stop on Davis' vehicle in the area of Irvington Street and Winchester Street for having improper plates. As officers were investigating Davis and his vehicle, they allegedly found a weapon in Davis' vehicle. Davis reportedly fought the officers, biting them, before running away.

Davis was initially charged in September 1997, but he was not in custody when charged. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

According to Wayne County prosecutors, Davis has used the following alias names: Raychard Carter, Andre Frederick Hardin, Milton Johnson, William English, Damian Platt, David Riggs, Richard Davis, Rickey Brown, Rickey Dwayne Brown, Raychard D. Carter, Patrick Jackson, William Wayne English and Richard Dewa.