Detroit man accused of stealing $400K in unemployment benefits, rental assistance heads to trial

A Detroit man accused of stealing the identities of at least 12 people to obtain more than $400,000 in unemployment benefits and rental assistance is headed to trial.

Stanley Butts, 58, was bound over to the Third Circuit Court in Wayne County on April 27. Butts is charged with one count of false pretenses ($100,000 or more), three counts of false pretenses ($50,000 or more but less than $100,000), two counts of false pretenses ($20,000 or more but less than $50,000), 12 counts of identity theft, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel alleges Butts used the personal information of at least 12 people to obtain $300,000 in Unemployment Insurance Agency benefits and more than $100,000 in COVID Emergency Rental Assistance payments from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

"Exploiting programs meant to support struggling Michiganders by committing identity theft depletes resources for those in need and harms innocent victims. I am pleased this case has moved forward to trial," Nessel said in a statement. "My office will continue working with the UIA and MSHDA to pursue those who commit fraud and abuse taxpayer funds."

Butts is back in court on May 11.