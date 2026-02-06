Detroit man accused of stealing $400K in unemployment benefits, rental assistance

A Detroit man is accused of stealing the identities of at least 12 people to obtain more than $400,000 in unemployment benefits and rental assistance, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Stanley Butts, 58, was arraigned on Wednesday on one count of false pretenses ($100,000 or more), three counts of false pretenses ($50,000 or more but less than $100,000), two counts of false pretenses ($20,000 or more but less than $50,000), 12 counts of identity, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

State prosecutors allege Butts used the personal information of at least 12 people to obtain $300,000 in Unemployment Insurance Agency benefits and more than $100,000 in COVID Emergency Rental Assistance payments from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

"Assistance programs are intended to help people during difficult times, and not only did this individual allegedly siphon off hundreds of thousands from struggling Michiganders but did so by committing identity theft that harmed innocent victims," said Nessel in a statement. "I would like to thank UIA and MSHDA for referring this matter to my office. We remain committed to pursuing those who commit fraud and abuse taxpayer funds."

Butts was given a $200,000 bond and is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Feb. 12. A preliminary examination is set for Feb. 19.